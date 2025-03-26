Center for Poets and Writers: cultivating a literary community in Tulsa

The Center for Poets and Writers at OSU-Tulsa fosters a diverse literary community through workshops, contests, and events like Tulsa Lit Fest, supporting both local and national writers in their creative growth.

By: Brooke Cox

The Center for Poets and Writers (CPW) at OSU-Tulsa, established in 1994, is dedicated to promoting writing and filmmaking in the community.

With a focus on education, collaboration, and engagement, the CPW offers affordable workshops, sponsors a reading series, and co-organizes Tulsa LitFest, a celebration of literature and the arts.

The center's mission is to foster a thriving and diverse literary and film arts community through various programs and initiatives.

Playwriting Workshop Offers Scholarships for Young Writers

The CPW is currently offering a Playwriting Workshop designed to nurture new talent, particularly student authors.

The workshop provides 12 hours of instruction at a regular cost of $225.

However, a scholarship opportunity is available for students aged 16-22 who submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher, professor, or mentor.

Scholarship recipients will receive $100 off their registration fee. The workshop is open to all, though the scholarships are reserved for young writers.

First Annual CPW & ATC Short Playwriting Contest

In an exciting new development, the CPW and the American Theater Company (ATC) are co-hosting the First Annual CPW & ATC Short Playwriting Contest.

The contest will call for submissions of short plays (30 minutes maximum) and dramatic monologues (10 minutes maximum) in late spring 2025.

The contest will not have a submission fee, and writers do not need to register for the Playwriting Workshop to participate.

Submissions for the contest will open in June, with a table read of excerpts from the top submissions scheduled for July.

In September, the three short plays with the most votes at the table read will be produced. More details on submission rules will be available soon.

Tulsa LitFest: A Celebration of Local and National Writers

Tulsa LitFest, held annually, celebrates literature in all its forms through a variety of events, including free workshops, craft talks, performances, readings, film screenings, and lectures.

The festival offers an opportunity for local writers to connect with notable authors and filmmakers from across the country.

The first LitFest took place in 2018, and each year brings new authors and dynamic programming to the event.

This year’s keynote event will feature author Reginald Dwayne Betts, who will perform and also participate in a local prison reading.

Other featured authors include Joshua Gottlieb-Miller and Alex Temblador, who will provide craft talks and private consultations.

Filmmaker Yoruba Richen will screen her film The Cost of Inheritance, which explores the historical factors surrounding reparations.

Supporting Writers in Their Craft and Career Growth

The Center for Poets and Writers offers more than just workshops. It provides a space where writers can define their own success.

Whether you are a young writer developing your craft, a new writer seeking to establish local connections, or a professional looking for guidance on how to refine and publish your work, the CPW helps writers grow at every stage of their careers.

The center also provides opportunities for local writers to teach, sharing their expertise with others in the community.

Through its initiatives, the CPW continues to support Tulsa’s literary community, showcasing the voices of local writers and reaffirming the power of storytelling.

