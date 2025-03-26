Samurai Exhibit: Philbrook Museum showcases 9 centuries of Japanese warrior armor

The Philbrook Museum’s Samurai exhibit showcases 80 pieces of armor, offering a glimpse into the art and history of Japan’s warrior class.

By: Alyssa Miller

An exhibit at the Philbrook Museum of Art takes guests on a journey through the culture, lifestyle, and art of the samurai warrior. It is made up of armor from the collection of the Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum in Dallas.

History of the Samurai

The samurai belonged to the intellectual elite of Japanese society and practiced creative disciplines like calligraphy and poetry that often contrasted with the violent nature of battle. The warrior class rose to power in the 12th century, and their influence grew until the Meiji Restoration in 1868.

Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Collection

The Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum has one of the most expansive collections of Samurai armor outside of Japan. It has only traveled 17 times in the last 15 years. "It is the first time this has actually been shown in this region," said Kalyn Fay Barnoski, the Assistant Curator of Native Art at the Philbrook. "We are really excited to have it here." The collection spans almost nine centuries and includes armor from the Kamakura period (1185-1333) to the Edo period (1603-1868).

Samurai Exhibit at Philbrook

The Samurai exhibit features nearly 80 objects, including full suits, helmets, weaponry, and full horse armor that were used in both combat and for ceremonial purposes. "There is so much inspiration that comes from beyond just the fighting," Fay Barnoski said. "You are going to find inspiration from the natural world, plants, animals, florifana, and the cosmos here."

The Samurai armorers worked as artists, creating beautiful pieces that distinguished the wearer and protected them.

Plan a Visit

The Samurai exhibit will be on display at the Philbrook until August 3, 2025. It explores the artistic legacy of the Samurai and offers guests a glimpse into the history of Japanese society.

"I did not think that this much, from these periods, even existed," said Philbrook member Justin Peters. "A lot of this is leather and the lacing and you would think that it would go bad over time, get lost, but this is an amazing collection."

Tickets to see the exhibit are available with the purchase of general admission to the museum and gardens.

You can visit Philbrook.org/Exhibitions to purchase those tickets in advance.