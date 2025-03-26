Health Matters With TSET: Turning a personal battle with cancer into community support

After battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, Ashlee and Ray Hall use their experience to support others by hosting a 12-hour mountain bike race, "12 Hours of Twisted Oak."

By: Amy Slanchik

-

After fighting colorectal cancer, a Sand Springs woman and her husband are using her experience with the disease to help others.

Next month, they are hosting a 12-hour mountain bike race to raise money for an Oklahoma man with colorectal cancer.

In today's Health Matters with TSET, Amy Slanchik has the couple's story.

Sharing Their Space to Help Others

A peaceful space just south of Keystone State Park will soon be filled with activity as Ashlee and Ray Hall welcome mountain bike racers into their 112-acre backyard.

"We're glad to share it. That's always kind of been the thought behind it,” Ashlee said.

The couple has lived on the property for two years, with Ray building and keeping their trails in shape. They call it "Twisted Oak Trails."

"I have literally canvased every foot of this place, just about, building the trail,” Ray said.

One of the first uses for the trails was a fundraiser to help with Ashlee's medical expenses after she was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in October of 2022.

"After we put the event on, it was like, we gotta pay this forward and try to keep it going,” Ray said.

Last year, the couple’s event raised $12,000 for Amber Cartwright, who is still fighting colorectal cancer. And this year, Mark Te Ruki will benefit from the race.

With options to ride for three, six, or 12 hours, and with an affordable registration fee of about $40, the Halls are hoping to not just help local patients but also raise awareness in the community.

Younger Colorectal Cancer Patients

Ashlee was just 40 years old when she was diagnosed.

"What I want people to know and what I try to be very open about is, it's affecting more and more young people so my oncologist says most of his patients are under 50; he has some as young as 20,” Ashlee said.

"Overall, rates of colon cancer are decreasing...But there is a population, the population under age 50, where we do see an increase in the numbers,” Dr. Kristina Booth, a colorectal surgeon with OU Health, said.

It is now recommended that people be screened for colon cancer at age 45 instead of 50. Booth said colonoscopies can prevent colon cancer.

"Because when we find polyps, which can sometimes turn into cancer, we remove them at the time of the colonoscopy if we can,” Booth said. “And therefore, that prevents it from even becoming cancer in the first place.”

Talking About Symptoms

"It's not something people want to talk about, and Ashlee, actually, she didn't talk about it even with me,” Ray said. “It's like it's an embarrassing thing to talk about, and that's obviously, that's the downside to this type of a cancer; it needs to be more open."

That's why Ashlee decided to share her story and talk about the symptoms.

"Changes in bowel habits, not being able to empty your bowels, blood in your stool is definitely a big indicator, but not everyone has that. I did,” she said.

She encourages people to not wait until they are 45 to get screened if they are having symptoms and to be their own advocate.

Now, Ashlee has turned the corner on cancer.

"I feel better than ever,” she said. “I'm extremely active. I'm busy with my career and kids' activities."

And she’s in a position to help others.

“We obviously have been blessed with this beautiful place, and you know we have the means and the ability... to do something like this,” Ashlee said.

The “12 Hours of Twisted Oak” event is on April 12. The link to register may be found on Twisted Oaks' official website:

Additional resources may be found on Fight Colorectal Cancer's official website, and the American Cancer Society has a quiz to test your knowledge regarding common beliefs about colorectal cancer.