Atlas School promotes women’s involvement in tech during March’s Women’s History Month event

March is Women's History Month, and Atlas School is holding an open house to encourage women to become more involved in software development.

By: David Prock

Taguma Nichols, the founder and managing partner of Maverick Data, and Alesa Weiss, the Senior Admissions Advisor for Atlas School, joined News On 6 to discuss how Atlas School is helping to grow Tulsa’s tech market.

Atlas School Expands Pathways Into Tulsa’s Tech Industry

Atlas School is a vocational program focused on training individuals for entry-level software engineering jobs, providing an alternative to traditional four-year degrees.

“We’re really, anyone who wants to get a career in tech, we really want to make sure that there's a path forward for them to start a career in tech, whether it's right out of high school or switching a career,” said Alesa Weiss, senior admissions advisor for Atlas School.

From Data to Leadership: Taguma Nichols' Journey

Taguma Nichols, a featured speaker at the event, shared her journey into the tech industry.

“I didn't always know that I would work in data, but I realized early on that data was a common thread, right?” Nichols said. “It’s driving decisions, informing strategies, and uncovering insights that weren’t always obvious.”

Her career path led her through operations management, data management, analytics, and leadership roles before she co-founded Maverick Data, a boutique consulting firm that helps organizations build sustainable data solutions.

“For me, the nonlinear journey has always been about using data to drive meaningful outcomes, especially for those historically left behind,” Nichols said.

Open House Details

The Atlas School open house is set for Thursday, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy dinner, networking, and a talk by Nichols, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

“We would love for folks to RSVP, but you don’t have to,” Weiss said. “You can also just show up, and we’ll let you in.”

For more information about Atlas School and the open house, visit Atlas School’s website.