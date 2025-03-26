Your Money Matters: New Tulsa financial empowerment director shares tax tips, resources for residents

Amber Guiptons, the new director of Tulsa’s Office of Financial Empowerment, discusses available resources to help residents manage debt, save money, and access free tax preparation services.

By: Dave Davis

-

The City of Tulsa's Office of Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth (OFE) provides resources to help residents manage debt, build savings, and access financial counseling and tax services.

Amber Guiptons, the newly appointed director, spoke with News On 6's Dave Davis about the services offered and how residents can take advantage of them.

Q: Amber, good morning. Where did you work before becoming the director of OFE and the Financial Empowerment Center?

A: "My background has always been in financial strategy, helping people, and business development. I worked for the Kaiser Foundation as a program manager focusing on neighborhood work, specifically wealth building and housing initiatives. Before that, I was the director of operations at a nonprofit, where I worked on scaling and providing services to those in need."

Q: Why is it important for the City of Tulsa to help people with their personal finances? Some may wonder how the city plays a role in personal financial management.

A: "It's so important when we talk about making our city a place for everyone and making it resilient. That’s a major focus of our mayor—to make Tulsa a place where everyone can live and thrive. Financial resilience is key to that. Being able to manage finances, pay bills, and support a family is crucial for individuals and the community."

Q: How can people access OFE’s services?

A: "The easiest way is to visit our website: cityoftulsa.org/OFE. We also have two locations: one at 21st and Sheridan, which is the Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center, and another at 16th and Yale, operated by Tulsa Responds. Residents can also email us at resilient@cityoftulsa.org."

Q: Tax season is here, with Tax Day on April 15. What assistance does OFE provide for taxes?

A: "Our biggest initiative is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. It provides free tax preparation for individuals earning under $67,000 annually, those with disabilities, or those who speak English as a second language. This service saves people an average of $300 to $500. We will continue offering this service until April 15 and will resume it in the summer for those who need to file later."

Q: How can people access VITA tax services?

A: "They can visit any of our locations and make an appointment. Tulsa Responds and Goodwill are our service providers. Residents can also use our website or email resilient@cityoftulsa.org with any questions."

Q: I know you said it earlier, but I want to emphasize it. These can be walk-ins, correct?

A: "Yes. Our two main locations—16th and Yale (Tulsa Responds) and 21st and Sheridan (Goodwill)—accept walk-ins. These locations provide services including financial counseling, tax preparation, and assistance with obtaining low-cost or no-cost bank accounts."

Q: What financial challenges are you seeing people face right now?

A: "The biggest issue is people struggling to focus on their finances. Many assume these programs are only for low-income residents, but they’re for anyone looking to make their money work for them. We help with credit repair, budgeting, and financial planning to build resilience."

Q: What advice do you have for people trying to build emergency savings?

A: "Start with small steps. The Financial Empowerment Center has helped Tulsa residents save over $1.7 million. Even starting with $5 can make a difference over time. Consistent savings, no matter how small, can lead to big impacts."