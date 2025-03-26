High Humidity and Low Winds Cause Smoke to Linger Over Stillwater, Fire Officials Say

Residents of Stillwater are alarmed by smoke observations, which officials say are not indicative of a local fire but may be related to weather conditions.

Wednesday, March 26th 2025, 10:42 am

By: David Prock


The Stillwater Fire Department has received multiple calls reporting smoke and haze in the area.


According to fire officials, the smoke is not from an active fire in Stillwater but is likely the result of high humidity and low wind conditions causing smoke from outside the area to linger.


At this time, officials say the source of the smoke is unknown, but no fires are currently burning in Stillwater.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 26th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025