City of Jenks declares state of emergency over mulch fire: 'Very unique, very challenging problem'

Jenks Mayor Cory Box declares a state of emergency as the mulch fire near West 101st Street continues to burn. Crews from various states are working together to tackle this "very unique, very challenging problem."

By: Jonathan Polasek

The City of Jenks has declared a local state of emergency as a massive mulch fire near West 101st Street and Highway 75 continues to burn more than a week after it started.





The Tulsa Fire Department said that as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire at Gem Dirt is contained but will continue to smolder for some time.

Emergency declaration allows for state, federal assistance

Jenks Mayor Cory Box said the declaration allows the city to seek additional help from state and federal agencies. Fire crews from Jenks, Florida, and Louisiana have been battling the 30-foot-tall fire since last Monday.

Initially, Jenks Fire planned to let the fire burn itself out but has since shifted strategies to extinguish it. As of Wednesday morning, the fire is about 20 percent contained.

Fire crews explore alternative solutions

Box said officials are looking at all possible methods to put out the fire.

"I've been told this is a very unique, very challenging problem, and simply dumping water on it may not be the right solution. So, we're looking at all possible ways or technology options that we have opposed to what we might think is normal, and we're waiting on the experts to give us that help."

Air quality concerns remain

The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency warns that air quality in the area will continue to be impacted for the next few days as crews work to extinguish the fire.

