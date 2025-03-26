Skeletal remains found in Joe Creek: Ongoing investigation by Tulsa Police

Skeletal remains believed to be human were found in Joe Creek, prompting an investigation by Tulsa Police and the medical examiner.

By: David Prock, Reagan Ledbetter

An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Joe Creek near 73rd and Trenton.

Tulsa Police said the remains are believed to be human and that officers found a partial skeleton. According to TPD, the remains were slightly scattered and partially buried in the sand near the middle of the creek bed.

“They will probably have an anthropologist out just to confirm everything and then they will recover what they can and try to make a determination of who this person was and if they can tell if any crime was committed," said Lt. Stephen Lamb with Tulsa Police.

The medical examiner is on the scene and will work to remove, examine, and potentially identify the remains.