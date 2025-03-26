Stillwater bound: 4-Star Jenks recruit commits to Oklahoma State University

4-star Jenks running back Kaydin Jones announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

By: David Prock, Drake Johnson

-

"I want to show kids in Oklahoma that they don’t have to go to a big school to be a big name," Jones said. "OSU is a big name, but it’s not Alabama or Georgia. I want to show kids you don’t have to go somewhere crazy to make an impact.

Q: Now that this journey is over, does it feel like a weight has been lifted, and are you excited to focus on your senior season?

Jones: Yeah. A weight off my shoulders has definitely been lifted. The recruitment was fun—the process, it was really fun. Taking all these trips, meeting all these new coaches, building relationships. But I’m glad I finally found a home and a place that I can play at.

Q: Walk me through the process of selecting Oklahoma State.

Jones: I’m a big family guy. OSU being in my home state, I felt like I had to stay home and represent Oklahoma. The biggest fans are here. I could have gone somewhere else, but it wouldn’t be as big as it is here in Oklahoma.

Q: In January, Oklahoma State wasn’t on your top-five list. How did it feel to see them make a strong push at the end?

Jones: It came with the new coaching staff. Since day one, after they got hired, I got a call that first day. Coach Patterson said, "I’m going to come get you." And I was like, "All right, let’s do it." Him, Coach Gundy, the whole coaching staff—they showed they wanted me, and they went and got me.

Q: You mentioned your family at the press conference. How important was their support?

Jones: It’s been crazy and stressful at times, but they’ve been there for me through it all. My dad’s been through the process, my mom’s been there to comfort me, my stepmom as well, my siblings—it's been great to have them by my side.

Q: Your dad played at Oklahoma. How does he feel about you choosing OSU?

Jones: He’s just as big a fan as anybody. It would have been cool to play for OU, but I get to create my own legacy at OSU, and he’s supportive of that.

Q: How important was it to you to create your own path?

Q: How does it feel to stay in Oklahoma and play in front of family and friends?

Jones: That was the biggest thing—playing in front of my family without them having to travel far. I get to play in front of my friends, family, and everyone who has helped me through this process.

Q: Did you know you’re 317 yards away from breaking your dad’s rushing record at Jenks?

I did not. Good thing I have a senior season—I’m going to go get that for sure.

Kaydin Jones Player Profile

The 6-foot, 170-pound playmaker narrowed his list down to five schools on January 22: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Louisville, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Jones burst on the scene early in his career and has been on the radar of major programs since his freshman year at Broken Arrow, where he rushed for over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns. In total, the OKPreps star has rushed for 3,900 yards while also contributing to the passing game and returning kicks.

Jones has 2,756 yds rushing in two seasons at Jenks, that 11th all time. (Freshman season at BA.)

He’s 1,110 yds away from second Treyvonne Barre 2010-12, who had 4,714. He’s 317 yards from passing his dad for 8th all-time.

He’s one of 10 players to run for 200+ in a game at least twice, tying his dad, who also did it twice. But where he has really excelled is as a receiver out of the backfield.

He’s 12th all-time with 70 catches in his career and should end up as one of three to go over 100+ receptions. He has 966 rec. yards and will become one of 19 with over 1,000 yards received in a career.

Kaydin Jones - Class of 2026

Position: Running Back

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 170 lbs

High School: Jenks High School, Jenks, Oklahoma

Class: 2026

Recruiting Status: 4-Star (with some 3-Star rankings)

Recruiting Rankings by Major Services:

On3 Industry Ranking:

Overall Rank: #321 Position Rank: #23 Running Back State Rank: #3 in Oklahoma

Rivals:

Position Rank: #7 Running Back in 2026 State Rank: #2 in Oklahoma

247Sports:

Position Rank: #26 Running Back State Rank: #3 in Oklahoma Rating: 3-Star (No. 317 Overall)

ESPN (Scout):

Position Rank: #10 Running Back in 2026 (Rankings available but not updated for state-specific)

A legacy recruit, Jones is the son of former Oklahoma running back Kejuan Jones. Oklahoma has had a significant edge in his recruitment, with the Sooners hosting him multiple times on campus. Other elite programs nationwide, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Oregon, have all extended offers.