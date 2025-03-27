Union Public Schools making cuts to bus services due to driver shortage

Union Public Schools announced on Wednesday that due to a bus driver shortage, there will be buses that will not be providing transportation one day a week.

By: Katie Alexander

Union Public Schools announced on Wednesday that due to a bus driver shortage, there will be buses that will not be providing transportation one day a week.

They said this change will begin on Monday, March 31. Parents must make alternative arrangements for their children's transportation for that specific day of the week.

Union asks parents to contact their child's school if they have any questions. You can look up their bus numbers here.









The following buses will not be providing transportation services on the days listed:

Monday: 12, 24, 28, 39, 43, 44, 46, 48 Tuesday: 13, 23, 26, 31, 32, 38, 42 Wednesday: 8, 10, 14, 16, 25, 45, 49 Thursday: 4, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 35, 41 Friday: 1, 3, 6, 7, 9, 11, 29, 30

The district said students on those buses will NOT be allowed to ride on a different bus on the days their route is not in service. The routes were chosen by random lottery.

Union Public Schools says that people who are interested in a bus driver position can apply here.



