Cleveland church hands out food and supplies to those impacted by Oklahoma wildfires

By: News On 6

The Cleveland Church of Christ is handing out food and supplies to families in the aftermath of the Oklahoma wildfire outbreak.

The church says each of their food boxes is designed to feed a family of four for up to five days.

They also have cleaning supplies, baby items, and more available to all wildfire victims in Oklahoma.

"It doesn't matter whether you're from Cleveland, Oilton, Hominy, Jennings, Mannford. If someone's been affected by the fires, we want them to feel free to come and get what they need," said Alex Brown of Cleveland.

The church says people can pick up those free items whenever they need.

They say additional distribution days and times will be added as the need arises.

