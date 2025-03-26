Crafty Mom: Butterfly sponge paintings

Spring is here and crafty mom Courtnay Gosnell joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. with Stacia Knight to share a fun and easy art project you can do with your kids!

By: Drake Johnson

Butterfly Sponge Painting

Supplies Needed:

Sponges

Paint – Assorted Colors

Cardstock

Rubber bands

Sharpie (Black or green)

How to make Butterfly Art:

1. Secure an elastic band in the middle of your sponge to form the wings.

2. Squirt paint onto one side of the sponge. Be generous! It works best if it’s well covered.

3. Fold the sponge in half so that both sides of the sponge have the same print.

4. Open the sponge and then print it onto paper. Give it a good press down to make sure all the paint transfers.

5. Peel off the sponge to reveal your print. Once it’s dry, add a body and antennae using a Sharpie.

FYI: You should be able to get a few prints from the same sponge before washing it. If you wash the sponge, just be sure to give it a good squeeze to get rid of the water before printing again. You could also decorate a terra cotta pot and place a plant in it for the cutest flower and art display.



