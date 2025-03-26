Prescribed burns cause air quality concerns in Green Country

Many people in Tulsa saw and smelled smoke on Wednesday, which is the result of prescribed burns before the wind picks up again later this week.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

A lot of smoke in the air on Wednesday is causing some breathing issues for some people.

News On 6 meteorologists say prescribed burns and light winds are causing it.

PEOPLE CONCERNED

Many people in Tulsa saw and smelled smoke Wednesday.

Dr. Conner Moslander, a pulmonologist and critical care provider at Utica Park Clinic, says more patients have been contacting him since the wildfires.

"Definitely something that we've had a lot of calls about, we're seeing it in the hospital,” said Moslander. “I think some of us are actually seeing it ourselves. Something that is of concern to us and our patients."

WHO MIGHT BE AFFECTED?

Moslander says when the air quality gets this bad, it can even affect people who might normally have breathing issues.

"Even if you don't have lung disease, your risk is still there. You have risk of wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, runny nose, congestion, headache, just feeling of overall fatigue and not feeling well."

WHAT SHOULD I DO?

Moslander says his best advice is to be aware of the conditions.

"Be aware,” said Moslander. “I think being cognizant of your symptoms. Knowing that it's not ideal to go outside right now, if you don't have to. We all want to go outside, the weather is much nicer, but it can be a little harmful for your lungs."

He says if you are having symptoms, be sure to call your doctor.

"If you're concerned, if you have any underlying lung disease, and even if you don't and you're having respiratory issues or congestion, contact your doctor,” said Moslander. “We're happy to give you next steps, we're happy to talk about what your symptoms are, see if we can help you out."

WHAT’S CAUSING IT?

News On 6 Meteorologist Stacia Knight says people are doing prescribed burns because the winds are light, and that means the smoke is lingering.

"On days like today, a lot of ranchers do prescribed burns or controlled burns,” said Knight. “We're seeing the smoke from those burns up into the atmosphere, and the light winds really don't help the smoke disperse too well, so we're seeing a lot of that meander into parts of, say, the Tulsa metro."

WHAT’S NEXT?

Knight says there is a moderate fire danger tomorrow because the winds are expected to pick up.

"The stronger winds will help disperse a lot of the smoke, but it does unfortunately increase fire spread rates,” said Knight. “So any fires that start the next few days could spread faster than they would want them to."

FIND MORE INFORMATION

You can check the air quality data for your area here: https://www.airnow.gov/