Tulsa Drillers to become Tulsa Chicken Dancers for 918 Weekend

The Tulsa Drillers will be the Tulsa Chicken Dancers for its "918 Weekend" in May.

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Drillers will be the Tulsa Chicken Dancers for its "918 Weekend" in May.

They'll be the Chicken Dancers for three games. The team says it pays homage to Tulsa's Oktoberfest, where people have been doing the chicken dance for decades.

The team will have special merchandise available in the team store.

Opening Day for the Drillers is a week from Friday.