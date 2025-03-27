Nowata voters to decide on school bond proposal

Nowata Public Schools is looking for heightened security, roof repairs, and bus increase in an upcoming $17 million bond vote.

By: Sam Carrico

People in Nowata will vote on a $17 million school bond package next week.

School leaders say the buildings are long overdue for some improvements.

Q: Why is this needed?

Nowata Public Schools says they have been dealing with leaky roofs, mold damage and not enough buses.

"The biggest thing that we are hoping to get fixed is our roof. We have many, many leaks," said Moore Elementary Principal Monae Hubbard Thompson. "We have buckets in places. We have tiles that are missing. There are rooms that have mold in them."

She said they need improvements to the bathrooms, need a greenhouse for the agriculture department, and better security for the buildings.

"Our front entrance is not as secure as it should be, so this is going to help out safety, which is super big to me. I definitely want to protect our students at all costs," she said.

Q: What will my ballot look like?

Two proposals will be on the ballot Tuesday: nearly $17 million to fix these issues and another $450,000 to buy buses.

"We are looking to add three buses to our transportation department, which is very so much needed," said Thompson.

Superintendent Tim Simpson says these improvements are for the students.

"It's 100% about the students and our staff as far as but yes, we need to have a safe environment for our kids, and this is going to do that right now," he said.

Q: When will this be decided?

The election is next Tuesday, Apr. 1.