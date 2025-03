A suspect is in custody after leading Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on a chase Wednesday night.

A suspect is in custody after leading Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday night, authorities say.

OHP says the chase started near Southeast 15th Street and South Eastern Avenue.

The chase ended in a crash near Southeast 19th Street and Ina Mae in Del City.

No one was injured in the chase.