Family Healthcare Clinic in Bartlesville closes abruptly

The Family Healthcare Clinic in Bartlesville has unexpectedly closed its doors, leaving employees and patients in shock. Former employee Brittaney Gentry-Wood revealed that staff were informed just days before the closure that they would continue serving patients until April 3, but a sudden board meeting led to the abrupt shutdown.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Employees and patients say they’re in shock since the Family Healthcare Clinic in Bartlesville abruptly closed its doors this week.

The clinic has provided healthcare for people in the area for more than 40 years, and people say they’d like some answers.

Brittaney Gentry-Wood, a former employee at the clinic, shares her experience of the unexpected closure.

Q: What were you told about the clinic's closure?

A: "We were told that we had until April 3. We were supposed to be continuing to service patients until then,” Brittaney Gentry-Wood said.

Q: What happened that led to the sudden closure?

A: "Monday night, they had a board meeting and called us that night and told us to turn our keys in the next day,” Brittaney Gentry-Wood said.

Q: How did this affect patients?

A: "We were still going to be providing service for these last two weeks to them because that's crucial for them to be able to get their refills and all the things they need and to have time to find another doctor,” Brittaney Gentry-Wood said.

The president of the clinic’s board, Ron Hay, explains the financial struggles that led to the closure.

Q: What were the financial challenges faced by the clinic?

A: “Medicaid has changed the way they pay, but we need to see 12 to 15 patients a day, and over the last several months, we’ve seen anywhere between 8 to 12, so it’s been a steady downhill grind financially,” Hay said.

Q: What measures are being taken for employees?

A: “We want to get them paid as soon as possible, so we’re waiting for funding to see how much we have in the bank that comes in the next day or two, and the board has stepped up and we’re going to cover that and that’ll get that debt out of the way,” Hay said.

Brittaney Gentry-Wood expresses the emotional impact of the abrupt closure.

Q: How has the sudden closure affected you and your colleagues?

A: "We all have families that need things, and so to be cut so abrupt and to know that we don't even know when that next check is coming is very hurtful. It makes us feel like we were not ever really valued,” Brittaney Gentry-Wood said.

For patients looking for their medical records, they can call or come in to retrieve them. The board assures that letters have been sent to all patients, and by law, they have 30 days to ensure everyone is notified.