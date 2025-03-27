Thunder-driven sports betting bill advances at Oklahoma Capitol

Oklahoma Senate passes Bill 585, opening a path for the OKC Thunder to receive a sports betting license. The proposal estimates $20 million in annual revenue for the state.

A bill that would allow the Oklahoma City Thunder to receive a gaming license for sports betting is on to the next step.

Senate Bill 585 is now headed to the Oklahoma House after passing the state Senate Tuesday.

The bill also would allow tribes to take in-person and mobile sports bets on tribal land.

OKC Thunder would be able to take mobile bets on non-tribal land.

The bill ensures that tribes keep a portion equal to state payments from sports betting revenue.

OKC Thunder officials and the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association are set to meet next week to negotiate this agreement.

The bill’s author estimates the state could make $20 million annually if the House approves and this bill becomes law.

