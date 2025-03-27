Oklahoma Forestry Service Director fired over wildfire response

Oklahoma's Forestry Service Director, Mark Goeller, was fired amidst criticism of wildfire response—Gov. Kevin Stitt announces.

By: Destini Pittman

Oklahoma Forestry Service Director Mark Goeller has been fired over the agency’s handling of this month’s wildfires, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced during a press conference Wednesday.

Stitt made the announcement, citing concerns about the department’s response to the fires that have burned across the state.

A statement from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF) on behalf of Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur confirmed that Goeller is resigning from his position as State Forester and will be departing ODAFF effective Monday, March 31.

Secretary Arthur said:

"Mark Goeller has been a dedicated public servant for over 40 years. His commitment and leadership in wildland fire response in our state and to Oklahoma’s forestry industry is greatly appreciated, and I wish him the very best in the future."