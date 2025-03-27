Tulsa firefighters extinguish kitchen fire at Egg Roll Kingdom

Tulsa firefighters extinguished a small kitchen fire at Egg Roll Kingdom early Thursday morning, with no injuries reported.

By: Brooke Cox

Tulsa firefighters put out a kitchen fire early Thursday morning at a restaurant near 31st Street and Garnett Road.

The Tulsa Fire Department received a call around 2 a.m. about smoke coming from Egg Roll Kingdom.

Firefighters broke a glass door to enter the building and found a small fire in the kitchen.

No one was hurt, and firefighters believe the fire was accidental.

The cause is under investigation.