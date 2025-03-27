Early voting begins Thursday for April 1 election in Oklahoma

Thursday, March 27th 2025, 5:00 am
Early voting begins Thursday across Oklahoma for the April 1 election, with more than 100 issues on ballots across Green Country.
Voters will decide on a range of races, including seats in the State House and Senate, positions on local city councils, and school boards. Several school bond proposals are also on the ballot.
In Nowata, voters will consider a $17 million school bond aimed at addressing infrastructure issues. School officials say the district has been dealing with leaky roofs, mold damage, and a shortage of buses.
If approved, the bond would also fund improvements to bathrooms, enhanced security measures, and the addition of a greenhouse for the agriculture department.
Ketchum Public Schools, near Grand Lake, is proposing an $8.4 million bond package. The funds would be used to demolish the old elementary school cafeteria and construct a new activities center.
The bond would also finance a maintenance building for school buses and upgrades to athletic facilities. If approved, the district estimates the average property tax would increase by approximately $17 per year.
The City of Claremore is asking voters to approve a 1% sales tax increase to fund improvements to roads, utilities, and emergency services.
Early voting will take place Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters can check their early voting location by visiting the Oklahoma Voter Portal or contacting their county election board.
