Traffic stop leads to 6 hour standoff: Suspect apprehended inside home

A suspect wanted in multiple jurisdictions was apprehended after a police chase led to a barricade situation near Jenks Northwest Elementary, prompting a temporary school delay.

Thursday, March 27th 2025, 2:16 pm

By: Brooke Cox, Reagan Ledbetter


JENKS, Okla. -

A suspect wanted in multiple jurisdictions was apprehended Thursday morning after a standoff near Jenks Northwest Elementary School.

The situation began around 3 a.m. when Lighthorse Police attempted a traffic stop. The suspect, identified as Clint Wesley Menzo Lawrence, allegedly tried to ram a police vehicle, prompting a chase that ended in a residential area near the school.

The Lawrence then entered a home and barricaded himself inside for several hours.

Tulsa police and U.S. Marshals assisted, and Lighthorse SWAT took over the scene. Authorities shut down South Elwood Avenue between 71st and 81st Streets as a precaution.

Lawrence was taken into custody, though their condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported, and law enforcement confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Jenks Northwest Elementary delayed its start until 9:45 a.m. due to the situation.
Reagan Ledbetter
Reagan Ledbetter joined News On 6 in June 2018 as a multimedia journalist. Reagan most recently was a student at the University of Oklahoma, where he received his degree in Broadcast Journalism

