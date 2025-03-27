Tulsa two-step and line dance instructor offering group lessons at area YWCAs

A Tulsa two-step and line dance instructor is teaching group lessons at area YWCA's. Classes are $10-$15 and are open to both English and Spanish speakers.

By: Alyssa Miller

Giddy Up Two Step is a Tulsa two-step and line dancing business offering both group and private lessons.

The instructor is popping up all over the city, leading both beginner and intermediate lessons in styles including two-step, cumbia, country line dance, and the Cajun waltz.

YWCA Tulsa is partnering with Giddy Up Two Step to bring these lessons to its locations. Everyone is welcome, and the classes are open to English and Spanish speakers. The YWCA said this gives participants the opportunity to have fun, meet new people, and learn something new. The classes are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Childcare is also available for $5.

Schedule:

Friday, March 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Beginner Two-Step Class

Patti Johnson Wilson Center at 1910 S Lewis Ave.

Saturday, March 29, 2-4 p.m.: Beginner Cumbia Class

East Community Center at 8145 E 17th St.

For more classes offered by Giddy Up Two Step, visit its Instagram page.