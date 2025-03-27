Celebrate Will Rogers’ legacy at the 2025 Afternoon Frolic with films, roping, and more

The second annual Will Rogers Afternoon Frolic on April 5 at Circle Cinema will feature a double film screening, roping demonstrations, lunch from Ike’s Chili, and more.

By: Brooke Cox

-

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Circle Cinema are partnering to present the second annual Will Rogers Afternoon Frolic on Saturday, April 5. The event celebrates the legacy of Will Rogers with a double feature of his films, roping demonstrations, and lunch from Ike’s Chili.

Image Provided By: Will Rogers Memorial Museum & Circle Cinema

A Classic Film Experience

Doors open at 11 a.m., and the films begin at 1 p.m. The day’s movie lineup includes State Fair, followed by the silent film Ropin’ Fool, which will be accompanied by a live organ performance by Bill Rowland.

Before the movie showings, attendees will have the chance to try their hand at rope-making and learn one of Will Rogers’ famous tricks, the flat loop spin.

Image Provided By: Will Rogers Memorial Museum & Circle Cinema

Lunch and Entertainment

Ike’s Chili, a Tulsa staple and one of Will Rogers' favorite spots, will provide lunch for attendees. The restaurant’s Frito Chili Pie is a popular choice, tying the event to Rogers’ own fond memories of the establishment.

Rogers was known for his love of chili, often humorously expressing his fondness for it in his writings.

Image Provided By: Will Rogers Memorial Museum & Circle Cinema

Special Guest: Jennifer Rogers

This year, Jennifer Rogers, Will Rogers’ great-granddaughter, will introduce the films and discuss her recent visit to the site of the Will Rogers California Ranch, which was destroyed by fire in January.

Related Story: Former California Home Of Will Rogers Destroyed In Wildfire At Historic State Park

Tickets and Pricing

Tickets are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased online at circlecinema.org or at the Circle Cinema box office located at 10 S. Lewis Ave., Tulsa.

Why Will Rogers’ Legacy Endures

Will Rogers, who was one of the most beloved figures in early 20th-century America, used his humor and talent to unite people and create lasting connections.

Continuing to celebrate his life and work remains a valuable way to honor his legacy and remind us of the power of humor and unity.

For More Information

To learn more about the event, follow the social media links: