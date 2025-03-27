Grizzlies at Thunder preview: injury report, last meeting, odds, where to watch

Oklahoma City is looking for win 61 on the season, the most since moving from Seattle

By: Jeremie Poplin

OKC has not lost to Memphis in the regular season since December 7, 2022. The Thunder has won the last eight games by an average of 16 points per game. One interesting note for tonight: OKC, with a win, will secure the most wins in the regular season since the franchise moved to Oklahoma. Tonight would be win 61, tying the SuperSonics record in 97-98. The most wins in Seattle and OKC history is 64, during the 95-96 season.









Full Injury Report

Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain

Ducas, Alex Out Injury/Illness - Right Quad; Strain

Hartenstein, Isaiah Available Injury/Illness - Nasal; Fracture

Mitchell, Ajay Out Injury/Illness - Right Great Toe; Sprain

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Wallace, Cason Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Contusion

Wiggins, Aaron Out Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Tendinitis

Williams, Jalen Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Strain





Memphis

Bagley III, Marvin Out Concussion Protocol

Clarke, Brandon Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; PCL Sprain

Morant, Ja Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain

Pullin, Zyon Out Injury/Illness - Right Patellar; Tendon Surgery Recovery

Stevens, Lamar Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Bursitis









Last Matchup





Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 41 points, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 120-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on March 5. Jalen Williams added 20 points, and Aaron Wiggins chipped in 16. Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Ja Morant, returning from a shoulder injury, led Memphis with 24 points but struggled with an 8-of-22 shooting performance. Desmond Bane and Scotty Pippen Jr. each scored 15 points.





Looking Ahead





The Pacers will visit OKC on Saturday night at 7:00 with the game on CW19 in Tulsa and KSBI 52 in Oklahoma City









Game Info

March 27, 2025, 9:00

Paycom Center, OKC

Watch: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma





Odds

Thunder are listed as 10 point favorites via FanDuel



