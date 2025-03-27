Grizzlies at Thunder preview: injury report, last meeting, odds, where to watch

Thursday, March 27th 2025, 5:20 pm
OKC has not lost to Memphis in the regular season since December 7, 2022. The Thunder has won the last eight games by an average of 16 points per game. One interesting note for tonight: OKC, with a win, will secure the most wins in the regular season since the franchise moved to Oklahoma. Tonight would be win 61, tying the SuperSonics record in 97-98. The most wins in Seattle and OKC history is 64, during the 95-96 season.
Full Injury Report
Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain
Ducas, Alex Out Injury/Illness - Right Quad; Strain
Hartenstein, Isaiah Available Injury/Illness - Nasal; Fracture
Mitchell, Ajay Out Injury/Illness - Right Great Toe; Sprain
Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery
Wallace, Cason Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Contusion
Wiggins, Aaron Out Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Tendinitis
Williams, Jalen Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Strain
Memphis
Bagley III, Marvin Out Concussion Protocol
Clarke, Brandon Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; PCL Sprain
Morant, Ja Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain
Pullin, Zyon Out Injury/Illness - Right Patellar; Tendon Surgery Recovery
Stevens, Lamar Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Bursitis
|Last Matchup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 41 points, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 120-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on March 5. Jalen Williams added 20 points, and Aaron Wiggins chipped in 16. Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Ja Morant, returning from a shoulder injury, led Memphis with 24 points but struggled with an 8-of-22 shooting performance. Desmond Bane and Scotty Pippen Jr. each scored 15 points.
Looking Ahead
The Pacers will visit OKC on Saturday night at 7:00 with the game on CW19 in Tulsa and KSBI 52 in Oklahoma City
Game Info
March 27, 2025, 9:00
Paycom Center, OKC
Watch: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma
Odds
Thunder are listed as 10 point favorites via FanDuel
March 29th, 2025
March 29th, 2025
March 29th, 2025
March 29th, 2025
March 29th, 2025