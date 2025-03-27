Blackberries: The superfood that's easy to grow

Blackberries are a nutritious and easy-to-grow fruit, making them a great option for gardeners looking for a low-maintenance and rewarding crop.

By: Brooke Cox

Horticulturist Brian Jervis with the Oklahoma State University Extension Office shares insights on growing blackberries, a fruit known for its versatility in pies, cobblers, jams, and jellies.

More importantly, blackberries are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a valuable addition to a healthy diet.

Why Grow Blackberries?

Many people want to grow fruit but often find it challenging. Peaches, for example, require extensive spraying and pruning.

Jervis recommends blackberries as an easier alternative, offering beginners a greater chance of success.

Once comfortable with blackberries, Jervis says gardeners should explore growing other fruits.

Planting and Growing Blackberries

Blackberries are relatively easy to grow, requiring only a good root system. Once established, they need minimal maintenance. The initial focus should be on root development, with minimal pruning in the first year. By fall, light pruning prepares the plants for future growth.

Best Time to Plant

April 15 is considered a key planting date for many crops in Oklahoma, signaling the end of frost risk. Although many gardeners are eager to start, patience is advised to ensure optimal growing conditions.

Harvest and Pruning

Blackberries offer a relatively quick turnaround from planting to harvest. The plant’s perennial roots support two types of canes: flowering and vegetative. The flowering canes should be removed after fruiting to promote healthy future growth.

Exploring Other Berries

For those seeking a challenge, raspberries can also be grown in Oklahoma, though they require protection from extreme summer heat. Gardeners determined to experiment may find success, but blackberries remain the most reliable choice for the region.

More information on growing blackberries and raspberries can be found on OSU's Extension website.