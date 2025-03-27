Gov. Stitt Requests Federal Disaster Aid for Wildfire Recovery Efforts

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has requested federal disaster aid for areas affected by recent wildfires.

By: David Prock

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has now requested federal disaster aid for Oklahomans impacted by recent wildfires and high winds.





The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management started its damage assessments on Saturday, March 15, and formally requested joint damage assessments with FEMA Region VI and the U.S. Small Business Administration beginning Monday, March 17.





If assistance is approved, the request would deliver federal aid to residents and business owners in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne counties.

Damage assessments are ongoing, but current reporting from the state shows that at least 530 homes and businesses were damaged during the fires on March 14 and March 15.





See More Wildfire Coverage





Residents who were impacted by the fires do not have to wait to start cleanup or repairs to their homes or properties. Follow these steps:

Take photos of the damage, including damaged vehicles. Save all repair or rebuilding receipts and take photos showing the work along the way. Document the make, model, and serial number of any appliances damaged, if possible. If you have insurance, file a claim with your insurance company right away.

A state of emergency is currently in place until April 15. Individuals in need of resources can refer to the Oklahoma wildfire resource page.



