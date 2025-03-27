Spring into Reading: 6 must-reads to enjoy this season

Magic City Books highlights six diverse book selections, ranging from introspective fiction to economic innovation and baseball history.

By: Brooke Cox

It's springtime, and the weather has been nice for getting outside on the porch or in the hammock and grabbing a good book. Pat Cawiezell with Magic City Books brought a few good selections to consider.





The Firsts by Xabi Molia

Originally written in French, The Firsts tells the story of seven individuals who suddenly develop superpowers. Unlike traditional superhero tales, this novel explores the psychological and emotional challenges that come with newfound abilities. Each character experiences unique pressures as they navigate how these powers alter their daily lives. While this may not appeal to die-hard fans of Marvel and DC, those interested in a more introspective take on superhuman abilities will find it compelling.





Reinventing the Heartland by Nicholas Lalla

This book examines economic transformation using Tulsa as a model for innovation. Lalla, the founder of Tulsa Innovation Labs, outlines strategies that other communities can adopt to foster technological and industrial growth. The book serves as a guide for cities looking to embrace a more sustainable, forward-thinking economy. Signed copies are available at Magic City Books following a recent event with the author.





No Less Strange or Wonderful: Essays in Curiosity by Kendra Greene

Greene's latest work delves into the theme of curiosity, encouraging readers to expand their creative horizons. Greene previously wrote about Iceland’s obscure museums, offering insight into lesser-known cultural institutions. Her new collection continues this trend, inviting readers to embrace wonder and discovery. Magic City Books will host an event with Greene at the end of April, providing an opportunity to engage with the author.

Interstate '85: The Royals, The Cardinals, and the Show-Me World Series by Marshall Garvey

With baseball season in full swing, this book revisits the 1985 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals. Published by the University of Missouri Press, the book explores the historic I-70 Series, a matchup that remains a significant part of Missouri sports history. This release is a must-read for baseball enthusiasts, especially Royals and Cardinals fans eager to relive one of the most talked-about championships.





The Californians by Brian Castleberry

Castleberry’s novel offers a sweeping exploration of art, film, and culture throughout the 20th and 21st centuries. The story follows a silent film director and his daughter, who later rises to fame as an acclaimed artist.

Castleberry, an Oklahoma native now living in Virginia, will be visiting Magic City Books for an event next week. His ambitious novel presents an intricate portrait of American cultural evolution.

Bearsuit Turtle Makes a Friend by Bob Shea

This charming and beautifully illustrated book encourages connection and friendship. The story follows a turtle wearing a bear suit determined to prove that he's a real bear.





Magic City Books, located in downtown Tulsa, offers these and many other selections for readers to explore.