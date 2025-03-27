From Oklahoma to Arizona: Rangers' Spring Training highlights local heroes in baseball

The Texas Rangers' Spring Training in Arizona features notable Oklahoma players, including Jon Gray, as the team launches a new broadcast provider and targets expanded viewership beyond Texas.

By: Jonathan Cooper

-

Before the hot days of summer descend on Texas and Oklahoma, hundreds of miles away in Arizona, the boys of summer become the boys of spring.

Surprise, Arizona, is the Spring Training home of the Texas Rangers. It's where pitchers build up their arm strength and hitters get their swings back.

It's also where the Texas Rangers TV broadcast crew is preparing for something new.

"We want to have one of the best broadcasts in baseball, and that's what we're going to do."

Jim Cochrane is an OU grad and the Chief Business Officer for the Texas Rangers. He helped develop the Rangers Sports Network in the offseason, a new broadcast provider for the team, after moving on from Bally Sports.

"We heard the fans,” said Cochrane. “The fans told us they want to see games, and we want to reach as many people as possible."

Part of that is providing 15 over-the-air games to markets outside of DFW, including on the Tulsa CW.

"Oklahoma is a critically important market for us, especially the Tulsa market," said Cochrane.

Fans who tune into Rangers games this season will also see a lot of Oklahoma connections as well. Guys who either grew up or went to college in the Sooner State.

One of those guys is veteran pitcher Jon Gray, who played at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton and OU.

"It's only four hours from home. Texas feels a lot like home," said Gray.

Before that, he grew up in and graduated from Chandler.

"It was a very, very small town,” said Gray. “I think it was around 2,000 people. Two stop lights. It was a place full of freedom, and it was a great place to grow up."

After a dominant college career, Gray was drafted third overall and pitched for several years for Colorado. In 2021, he cashed in big with the Rangers, and he's excited more Oklahomans will get to see him play.

"I miss Oklahoma,” said Gray. “A little hug from a little ways away."

A few lockers down, pitcher Adrian Houser is spending his first spring with the Rangers, but unlike Gray, his roster spot wasn't guaranteed heading into the season.

"Made some adjustments in the offseason from last season and been feeling really good with it,” said Houser.

Houser is from Locust Grove and lives in Tulsa in the offseason. He says part of signing with the Rangers was getting to be close to home.

"I got a baby on the way, so being able to be close to family where it’s an easy trip for them is going to be really nice," said Houser.

Outfielder Cody Thomas didn't make the team but will start in Triple-A. Oklahoma Sooner fans may recognize him from another sport.

"I ended up playing football three years,” said Thomas. “I played baseball my freshman and then my last year there."

Thomas was Baker Mayfield's backup on the football team. He was a pretty good baseball player, too, though, and made it to the Major Leagues 3 years ago with the Oakland A's.

Now, he's hoping to make it back and is close to home in Texas.

"That was the easiest yes I've had in a long time," said Thomas.

But no matter who's on the roster, in spring, summer, or fall, the Rangers are hoping for another magical season, a season you can catch with the CW.

A couple of days after we spoke with pitcher Jon Gray, he broke his wrist after being hit by a line drive in a spring training game.

The Rangers hope to have him back by June.

Texas Rangers On Tulsa CW Schedule (All Times CST):

Regular Season Friday 3/28/25 Home Boston Red Sox Red Sox vs. Rangers 07:00 PM Regular Season Friday 4/18/25 Home Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers vs. Rangers 07:00 PM Regular Season Friday 5/2/25 Home Seattle Mariners Mariners vs. Rangers 07:00 PM Regular Season Friday 5/23/25 Away Chicago White Sox Rangers @ the White Sox - 06:30 PM Regular Season Friday 5/30/25 Home St. Louis Cardinals Cardinals vs. Rangers 07:00 PM Regular Season Friday 6/13/25 Home Chicago White Sox Sox vs. Rangers 07:00 PM Regular Season Friday 6/20/25 Away Pittsburgh Pirates Rangers @ Pirates 07:30 PM Regular Season Friday 7/4/25 Away San Diego Padres Rangers @ Padres 07:30 PM Regular Season Friday 7/11/25 Away Houston Astros Rangers @ Astros 07:00 PM Regular Season Friday 7/18/25 Home Detroit Tigers Tigers vs. Rangers 07:00 PM Regular Season Friday 7/25/25 Home Atlanta Braves Braves vs. Rangers 07:00 PM Regular Season Friday 8/8/25 Home Philadelphia Phillies Phillies vs. Rangers 07:00 PM Regular Season Friday 8/15/25 Away Toronto Blue Jays Rangers @ the Blue Jays 06:00 PM Regular Season Friday 9/5/25 Home Houston Astros Astros vs. Rangers 07:00 PM Regular Season Friday 9/19/25 Home Miami Marlins Marlins vs. Rangers 07:00 PM



