Owasso Family's 39-Year Tradition: Texas Rangers Spring Training in Arizona

Cathy Kent has spent 39 years following the Texas Rangers' spring training, enjoying games in Arizona and bringing friends along, excited for the MLB season and local watch parties.

By: Jonathan Cooper

For 39 years, Owasso resident Cathy Kent has had a tradition with her family.

"We've been coming since '86," she said.

Almost every year, she leaves the cold Oklahoma air and heads to the sunshine as late winter creeps into Spring.

All of it to watch her favorite sport and her favorite team, the Texas Rangers.

We are going to go back to the World Series," she laughed.

Cathy has followed the Rangers since their spring training days in Florida.

But that was long ago; now, spring games are held in the desert, Surprise, Arizona.

"It's neat to see the small town,” she said. “This was all woods out here the first time we came, and you had gravel roads on both sides of the stadium…it used to have like two stoplights."

Cathy now doesn't miss it and brings friends and family along as well, like Margaret Bales.

"One thing that's great is you can go to other teams here too so it’s such a close community here where all the minor league facilities where spring training happens, you can go to almost any team," said Bales.

And since Oklahoma doesn't have an MLB team, they both say, it’s a fun way to see the league up close.

And with games coming to the Tulsa CW this year, they're already planning to watch.

"I am very excited because it's hard to get the games," said Kent.



