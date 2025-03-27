Texas Rangers Season Preview: 15 regular season games airing on Tulsa CW

The Texas Rangers begin the 2025 MLB season against the Boston Red Sox, featuring a newly revamped roster and 15 games airing on CW 19 in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

The Texas Rangers are set to kick off the 2025 MLB season at Globe Life Field, taking on the Boston Red Sox.





Friday night will be the first of 15 games scheduled to air on CW 19 in Tulsa throughout the season. After an exciting and unpredictable off-season, the Rangers are primed to make a strong push in the American League.





Pitching is always a key topic for any team, and the Rangers’ rotation brings some intrigue as they open the season. Key pitchers Jon Gray and Cody Bradford are unavailable, but the real story is the inclusion of promising young arms Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker in the starting rotation to begin the season.





Both pitchers have shown flashes of brilliance in spring training, with Leiter’s fastball reaching over 100 mph and Rocker bouncing back after refining his mechanics. Their performance in the early weeks will

be crucial for Texas as they look to build depth and consistency in their pitching staff.





In addition to the new faces on the mound, the Rangers made some significant additions to their lineup. Jake Burger and Jock Pederson, both known for their power-hitting abilities, should provide a much-needed spark to an offense that struggled with injuries and underperformance in 2024.





Despite last year’s setbacks, the Rangers' lineup looks stronger, with key returnees like Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jonah Heim expected to bounce back to their 2023 form. With the addition of Peterson and Burger, Texas’ offense now boasts even more firepower, giving them the potential to rival some of the most potent lineups in baseball.





This revamped lineup features a mix of power hitters and solid contact players, creating a dynamic balance throughout. With top-of-the-order threats like Seager and Semien, and middle-of-the-order sluggers like Adolis García and Jake Burger, the Rangers are well-positioned to score runs in a variety of ways. Their ability to hit lefties, a weakness in previous seasons, has also improved with the inclusion of players like Kevin Pillar and the continued development of Josh Young.





Evan Carter, who made waves in his brief MLB stint, will start the season in Triple-A after struggling with injuries and a rough spring training. The young outfielder is expected to continue refining his game, particularly his ability to hit left-handed pitching, which will be a crucial aspect of his development. Rangers' management remains hopeful that Carter will contribute to the team’s success later in the season.





As the Rangers gear up for the 2025 season, all eyes will be on how their pitching staff holds up, especially with the young talents in the rotation and the return of veteran ace Jacob deGrom. The Rangers will need his experience and effectiveness if they’re going to contend for a postseason spot. DeGrom’s adjusted velocity following two Tommy John surgeries has raised some questions, but his ability to perform at a high level, even with a slight dip in fastball velocity, could prove crucial to the Rangers’ playoff hopes.





Opening day brings high excitement, and with CW 19 bringing the action to fans in Tulsa, the energy around the team has never been greater.

With a revamped roster and high expectations, the Rangers are ready to make their mark in 2025.





Full CW 19 Schedule

Friday 3/28/25 Home Boston Red Sox Red Sox vs. Rangers Friday 4/18/25 Home Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers vs. Rangers

Friday 5/2/25 Home Seattle Mariners Mariners vs. Rangers

Friday 5/23/25 Away Chicago White Sox Rangers @ White Sox

Friday 5/30/25 Home St. Louis Cardinals Cardinals vs. Rangers



Friday 6/13/25 Home Chicago White Sox Sox vs. Rangers



Friday 6/20/25 Away Pittsburgh Pirates Rangers @ Pirates Friday 7/4/25 Away San Diego Padres Rangers @ Padres Friday 7/11/25 Away Houston Astros Rangers @ Astros

Friday 7/18/25 Home Detroit Tigers Tigers vs. Rangers

Friday 7/25/25 Home Atlanta Braves Braves vs. Rangers

Friday 8/8/25 Home Philadelphia Phillies Phillies vs. Rangers

Friday 8/15/25 Away Toronto Blue Jays Rangers @ Blue Jays

Friday 9/5/25 Home Houston Astros Astros vs. Rangers

Friday 9/19/25 Home Miami Marlins Marlins vs. Rangers











