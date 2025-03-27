Justin Blackmon to Be Inducted into OSU’s Cowboy Football Ring of Honor

Blackmon will be inducted into the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor on November 15, with the Cowboys hosting Kansas State.

By: OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State football great and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Justin Blackmon is set to receive one of the program’s highest honors. On November 15, when OSU takes on Kansas State at Boone Pickens Stadium, Blackmon will officially be enshrined in the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor.





One of the most dominant wide receivers in college football history, Blackmon is one of only two players ever to win the prestigious Fred Biletnikoff Award twice. He earned the honor in back-to-back seasons (2010 and 2011), solidifying his status as the best receiver in the nation during that stretch.





Blackmon’s impact was undeniable. In 2010, he set an NCAA sophomore record with 1,782 receiving yards and recorded 20 touchdown receptions, ranking seventh all-time in a single season. His streak of 14 consecutive games with at least 100 receiving yards remains an NCAA record, as does his 14-game streak of 100-yard performances with a touchdown. By the time he finished his college career, he had compiled 253 receptions, 3,564 receiving yards, and 42 touchdowns.





Blackmon is the only two-time unanimous All-American in Oklahoma State history. He led the FBS in receiving yards per game and touchdown receptions in 2010 and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Despite being the primary focus of every opposing defense in 2011, he still hauled in 122 receptions for 1,522 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 122 catches rank as the 13th-highest single-season total in NCAA history. He was also named Offensive MVP of both the 2010 Alamo Bowl and the 2012 Fiesta Bowl.





The WR was selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He is one of eight Oklahoma State representatives in the College Football Hall of Fame, joining legendary figures like Barry Sanders, Thurman Thomas, and Jimmy Johnson.





Already a member of the OSU Athletics Hall of Honor, Blackmon now joins an elite group in the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor alongside Thurman Thomas, Barry Sanders, Bob Fenimore, Terry Miller, and Leslie O'Neal.