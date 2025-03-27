New Approach: Tulsa County's Warrant Clearing Event Set for Non-Violent Offenders

Tulsa County's Warrant Clearing event on Friday targets nonviolent misdemeanor warrants, excluding DUI and domestic violence cases.

Thursday, March 27th 2025, 12:06 pm

By: David Prock


Tulsa County is rolling out a new approach to clearing out the backlog of non-violent misdemeanor warrants.


The Warrant Clearing event is happening Friday at the New Tulsa County Election Board. Tulsa County District Judge Dawn Moody and Glen Blake with the public defenders office joined News On 6 to talk about the event.


This event is for NON-violent misdemeanor cases. It will not apply to misdemeanor DUI or domestic violence cases. Find more information on the Tulsa County Court website
