Suspect In custody after threats forced Muscogee Nation Health Complex in Okmulgee to lock down

By: David Prock

The Muscogee Nation Health Complex in Okmulgee was placed on lockdown Thursday due to a credible threat to the hospital.

The suspect, Morgan Freeman, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Police say that Freeman made threats to both the health complex and law enforcement.

Tulsa Police say they helped apprehend him. Freeman was booked into the Okmulgee County jail for a felony warrant for Planned Attempt to Conspire to Perform an Act of Violence.

Muscogee Nation Health Department said that they canceled all appointments for the remainder of Thursday out of an abundance of caution for patients and staff.

The lockdown was lifted just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

