Woman Stabbed in the Stomach at Tulsa QuikTrip; Suspect in Custody

By: David Prock

A woman was stabbed in the stomach during an argument at a Tulsa QuikTrip on Thursday, according to police.

Authorities said two women were arguing when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the parking lot of the QuikTrip on 11th and Garnett. Investigators believe the dispute may have started at a nearby motel before escalating outside the QuikTrip.

QuikTrip security intervened, breaking up the fight and detaining the suspect until police arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police arrested the suspect at the scene.

There was a fatal shooting at this same QuikTrip location Sunday night.

QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisa Jefferson sent News On 6 this statement:

“Our top priority is always the safety of our employees and customers, and we take this responsibility very seriously. We are working closely with Tulsa Police Department and will continue to assist with their ongoing investigation into the incident that took place today at our East 11th Street location. We will continue to take necessary and appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and communities we serve.”

