3-year-old drowns in Okmulgee Lake

Okmulgee police say a 3-year-old child drowned in Okmulgee Lake on Tuesday.

By: News On 6

Okmulgee police say a 3-year-old child drowned in Okmulgee Lake.

Police say the child was staying with family in a camper and wandered off Tuesday night. They say at this point, they are not sure how the child entered the water.

Officers say fishermen found the child in the water, and they were taken to the hospital but died shortly after arrival.

Investigators say this appears to be a tragic accident.