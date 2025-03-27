Agape Mission marks 25 years of service in Bartlesville: Millions of meals and a community of support

A Bartlesville soup kitchen is celebrating 25 years of serving the homeless and hungry. Agape Mission began by helping just a handful of people, and now they serve hundreds each day and millions of meals since they first opened.

By: Kristen Weaver

At Agape Mission, mealtime means the gates are open, lines are long, the food is fresh and hot, and hugs are for everybody.

How many meals have they served?

Since opening 25 years ago, the mission has served about 2 million meals.

In just the past seven years, since opening their new building, they've served 647,000 meals.

Why do they help?

“Not everybody has something to give, but they can give hugs.”

Dishwasher and "hug ministry" leader Susan Garrison started volunteering here, and it quickly turned into a full-time job. She said these people have become her family.

When she’s washing dishes at her window, she prays over anyone in need of some extra care.

Who are they helping?

The mission helps everybody, young or old, from any background.

Sean Hailey is now a volunteer but had come to eat at the mission for many years and was previously homeless and an addict.

“This is my support system, these people," he said.

What's next?

Agape Mission Founder Sherri Smith said it's a hard journey, and she said the costs of everything have gone up and their homeless population is growing, but 25 years later, she said the man upstairs has yet to let her down.

“It’s a joy to come to work every day," Sherri Smith said.

The mission is always looking for volunteers and financial help.

But leaders say even when times get tough, they’ll always be here, serving the community.

In addition to serving at the soup kitchen, since 2005, their program Food 4 Kids serves 650 meals each week at schools in Washington County.

They now have a database of about 1,200 volunteers but always need more.



