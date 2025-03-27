Quarterback competition in full swing as Cowboys start spring practice

With one spring practice now in the books, one of the position groups to watch at OSU is quarterback.

By: Justin Woodard

With spring practice here, it is time to officially turn the page from the worst season of the Mike Gundy era. The three wins by the Cowboys last year almost amounts to how many familiar faces are back for Oklahoma State. Between roster turnover and different coordinators, 2025 offers a lot of new for OSU.

Head coach Mike Gundy said, “I don’t have any doubts or concerns about what we can do.” Gundy added, “It is different, though, because you don’t build and develop players anymore. You have to go out and buy them and bring them in. You have to fit them in and make it work.”

There are plenty of position battles to watch this spring, with the quarterback competition front and center. Four guys are gunning to win the starting job, which makes it crucial to make every rep.

Garret Rangel said, “We have a great room and a great group of guys. We are all getting closer and bonding every day, so it is going to be a fun competition and I’m looking forward to it.”

Fellow quarterback Maealiuaki Smith added, “We are all pretty talented. We are feeling good about ourselves and learning from each other. I think we can push each other to be great.”

Coach Gundy is hoping Rangel, Smith, Hauss Hejny, or Zane Flores takes control of the quarterback battle and shows the staff the production they are looking for.

OSU fans will get a chance to see the quarterbacks and the team in action on April 19 when the Cowboys host their spring finale.