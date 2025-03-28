Union Public Schools faces bus driver shortage, parents express outrage

Union Public Schools has announced that starting Monday, several bus routes will be suspended due to a severe shortage of bus drivers. The district says it has tried multiple solutions, including having staff drive buses, but is now unable to provide full transportation service. Parents are upset about the short notice, with many now scrambling to find alternative ways to get their children to school. The shortage is part of a larger issue affecting schools across Oklahoma and the country.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Q: What is the issue with Union Public Schools' bus service starting Monday?

A: Starting Monday, several Union Public Schools bus routes will not run due to a severe shortage of bus drivers. The district says it has no choice but to cut certain routes as they reach a critical point where they can no longer provide daily bus service for all students. Parents are now scrambling to find alternative transportation for their children.

Q: How are parents reacting to this announcement?

A: Many parents are upset about the short notice and the disruption to their schedules. Mackenzie Hess, a Union parent with a kindergartener who rides the bus, says the change will impact her ability to get to work on time.

“I go to work at 8 o’clock every morning, and her school starts at 8 o’clock every morning, so she rides the morning bus to school so I can make it to work on time. So now once a week, I’ll have to go in late to accommodate not having a bus on that day,” she said.

Q: What is Mackenzie Hess's concern regarding other parents?

A: Mackenzie is also concerned about other parents with multiple children on different bus routes, saying many are now facing a situation where they must adjust their routines up to four times a week.

“I’ve seen a lot of parents post that their children of different ages and different bus routes are all on different days, so they’re having to change three to four days a week,” she said.

Q: What has the district said about the bus driver shortage?

A: The district says they have tried various solutions to address the shortage, including having drivers take on additional routes and even having administrators drive buses. However, the situation has reached a critical point, and they are now unable to provide service on all bus routes every day.

Q: How is Shelly Kleine, another Union parent, being affected by the changes?

A: Shelly Kleine says the change has put her family in a difficult spot. After recently switching jobs, she is unable to adjust her schedule to accommodate the lack of bus service on certain days, particularly Thursdays.

“I just switched jobs and have only been at my new job for two weeks, so I can’t arrange my schedule differently, and we can’t find a way to get her there,” she said.

Q: What is Shelly Kleine's concern for her daughter?

A: Shelly is worried that her daughter may have to miss school every Thursday due to the bus service being unavailable. She hopes the district will consider offering a virtual option or better communicate with parents about their needs.

“She might have to miss every Thursday right now,” she said. “I’m hoping that they’ll come up with a virtual option or the district starts listening to parents and realizes what bind some of us are in.”

Q: What does the district say about the shortage of bus drivers?

A: The district explains that the bus driver shortage is not unique to Union Public Schools but is a widespread issue across Oklahoma and even the entire country. It has been gradually worsening over the past several months.

Q: How can people help with the bus driver shortage?

A: Union Public Schools is actively looking to hire more bus drivers. Anyone interested in applying can find a link to the job listing on the district's website. The district is offering starting pay of $17.65 per hour, along with benefits and paid training.

