'Described as taking large quantities of pain pills': OBN on a Senate bill that would regulate kratom in Oklahoma

By: Chloe Abbott

A bill has passed out of the Senate this week that would make it illegal to use or sell kratom if it's synthesized and contains more than one percent of 7-Hydroxy.

Right now, people can buy it legally, but the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says it's extremely powerful and is the same as taking a handful of painkillers.

What is 7-Hydroxy?

It's one of the main ingredients in kratom.

What is kratom?

Kratom is an herb that's sold as pills, liquids, powders, and more. It can be purchased at most smoke shops and medical marijuana stores.

"We're seeing [it] being sold in a number of different places around the United States and even around the world for various purposes," said Mark Woodward with OBN.

Is OBN against kratom?

OBN says kratom itself isn't the problem, it's when it's made with more than one percent of 7-Hydroxy.

How does adding more than one percent of 7-Hydroxy impact someone taking it?

"Because of how strong it is and but the potential abuse, and also just the powerful intoxicating effect that is comparable to somebody they've described as taking large quantities of pain pills," said Woodward.

OBN says it's highly addictive and dangerous.

What do supporters of kratom think about it?

The workers of the smoke shops didn't want to talk on camera, but said a lot of customers tell them they use kratom with 7-Hydroxy to help with pain relief.

Why is OBN concerned about this drug when it comes to kids?

OBN says parents are concerned because teenagers are taking the drug, and it has the potential to be life-threatening.

"We have seen enough complaints from parents about how their kids responded and seem to be lethargic and under the influence of a very powerful drug, and how it caused their child to become somebody that they did not recognize," said Woodward.

If this bill becomes law, what happens?

Any synthesized drug with more than one percent of 7-Hydroxy would be a controlled drug that would be illegal in the state.

OBN says this bill isn't to target kratom, but because 7-Hydroxy is a main ingredient, it becomes the focus of the conversation.

What's next for SB 860?

The Senate passed it, and it was heard on the House floor Wednesday.