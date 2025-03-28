Muskogee County District Attorney clears officers who shot at homicide suspect

The Muskogee County District Attorney has cleared two officers who shot at a homicide suspect earlier this month.

By: Sam Carrico

The Muskogee County District Attorney has cleared two officers who shot at a homicide suspect earlier this month.

District Attorney Larry Edwards said those two officers' actions were legally justified since the suspect was accused of killing two people and wounding a third.

This happened Mar. 8, when police say Aaron Wilson went to Five Star Recycling in Oktaha and got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, Amie Maxwell.

The affidavit says Wilson threatened to kill her, her child, and her mom if she didn't hand the baby to her mom.

When she did, police say he shot and killed her, then left and went to Muskogee and shot and killed Rolando McConnell.

When police tried to stop Wilson, he took off, and police say he fired shots at officers during the pursuit, and when stopped, that's when officers returned fire.

The District Attorney said when dealing with a suspect like this, police officers had no choice.

"Anytime you have somebody who's armed and dangerous has said they're not going to be going back to jail or something like that, it's very dangerous to police officers," said Larry Edwards. "They risk their lives every day. But in these types of situations, it's extremely volatile."

While the officers have been cleared legally, they will have an internal review on Monday before they can return to duty.

