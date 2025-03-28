Outdoor pics with Tess: Luke's impressive catch

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Friday, March 28th 2025, 4:58 am

By: Tess Maune


SAPULPA, Okla. -

Five-year-old Luke Fackler is passionate about fishing, and with catches like his latest big bass, it's easy to see why.

Luke, who lives in Sapulpa, spends time at the pond daily, his mother says.

His love for fishing paid off when he recently reeled in an impressive bass—all on his own, with a little help from his trusty pup, Cooper.

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune is an Oklahoma girl through and through. Born and raised in El Reno, she always dreamed of one day working as a reporter. Tess joined News On 6 in March 2012.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 28th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 29th, 2025

March 29th, 2025

March 29th, 2025

March 29th, 2025