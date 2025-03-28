Outdoor pics with Tess: Luke's impressive catch

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

Five-year-old Luke Fackler is passionate about fishing, and with catches like his latest big bass, it's easy to see why.

Luke, who lives in Sapulpa, spends time at the pond daily, his mother says.

His love for fishing paid off when he recently reeled in an impressive bass—all on his own, with a little help from his trusty pup, Cooper.

