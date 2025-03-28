Tulsa firefighter speaks out on firing of Oklahoma Forestry Director

A Tulsa firefighter is speaking out against Governor Kevin Stitt’s decision to remove State Forester Mark Goeller, praising his leadership and contributions to Oklahoma’s fire service.

By: Jonathan Polasek, Brooke Cox

As wildfire danger remains high across Oklahoma, a Tulsa firefighter is voicing his support for former State Forester Director Mark Goeller, who was recently removed from his position by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt criticized Goeller and the Oklahoma Department of Forestry for their handling of the deadly wildfires that swept through the state in March.

“We had a horrible, horrible wildfire in the state of Oklahoma and didn’t think they did a really good job,” Stitt said.

Goeller, who served more than 40 years in the department, has received an outpouring of support following his departure.

Shawn Clark, an engine captain with the Tulsa Fire Department and an AD firefighter with the Department of Forestry, said he disagrees with the governor’s decision.

“I want the governor to know that Mark is really supported—not just within the citizens of Oklahoma, but a lot of the firefighters in Oklahoma,” Clark said. “Mark’s done so much for the Oklahoma fire service.”

Clark noted that Oklahoma had more than 130 fires on March 14 alone, a situation he described as overwhelming for any agency. He said Goeller played a fundamental role in the department’s firefighting efforts and leadership.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry said Goeller resigned from his position and will officially leave the department on March 31.

Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur acknowledged Goeller’s service, saying his “commitment and leadership in wildland fire response and to Oklahoma’s forestry industry is greatly appreciated.”

Attorney General Gentner Drummond also released a statement in defense of Goeller, calling his departure baffling. Drummond is running for Governor in 2026.

“It should be inconceivable to think that the courage, skill and herculean work of firefighters across the state would be rewarded with the sudden and inexplicable ouster of Director Goeller,” Drummond said. “Honestly, the Governor’s action is baffling. While the wildfires that swept through our state this month exacted a heavy toll, the death and devastation would have been far, far worse without the strong, coordinated effort of firefighters and the Oklahoma Forestry Services. Director Goeller is a seasoned professional who is highly regarded in his field. He – and all those who battled the fires – have earned the gratitude and respect of Oklahomans. It is outrageous that the Governor’s response to their bravery would be to push out the director mere weeks after that deadly firestorm."





