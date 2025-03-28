Jenks Fire Department declares Gem Dirt Fire extinguished

The Jenks Fire Department says the Gem Dirt Fire is now fully extinguished, but crews will continue monitoring for potential flare-ups.

The Jenks Fire Department says the Gem Dirt Fire, which crews have been battling since March 17, is now completely out.

Approximately 150 firefighters worked to contain the fire near West 101st Street and Highway 75, including crews from Louisiana and Florida.

Firefighters say they will continue to monitor the site Friday for potential hot spots.

Gem Dirt will also conduct monitoring throughout the rest of the week in case of any flare-ups.





