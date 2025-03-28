Firefighters investigating cause of fire at Central U.S. Golf Carts in Sapulpa

Friday, March 28th 2025, 7:16 am

By: Brooke Cox


SAPULPA, Okla. -

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at Central U.S. Golf Carts in Sapulpa early Friday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. and quickly engulfed the building.

The Sapulpa battalion chief believes everything inside is a total loss.

Crews are currently monitoring the back of the building to ensure no hotspots flare up. A fire marshal is expected to arrive later to determine the cause of the blaze.

The manager of the business confirmed that no one was inside at the time. There were eight golf carts in the store, which were sold and scheduled for delivery to owners later on Friday.

This story is developing, and updates will be provided as they become available.
