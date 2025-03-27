Therapy Thoughts: How to Avoid Envy and Navigating Social Comparison

Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones advises on overcoming envy and social comparison during a discussion on maintaining friendships despite disparities.

By: David Prock

Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 to talk about your questions about therapy, communication, and mental health.

This week's discussion is about the dangerous practice of social comparison. Reba asks,

"My two new friends are remarkable, successful women entrepreneurs. Their glamorous, event-filled lives contrast sharply with my 9-to-5 finance career. This contrast is causing me to withdraw. How can I overcome these feelings of envy and maintain our friendship?"



