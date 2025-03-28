A Day to Remember for Sadie Flatt at Texas Rangers Spring Training

Ten-year-old Sadie Flatt got her favorite player, Jon Gray, to sign her baseball card at Texas Rangers Spring Training, making it a memorable day for her.

By: Jonathan Cooper

For more than a hundred years, a simple signature has become a tradition of baseball fandom.

Fans young and old line up, hoping to get a ballplayer's John Hancock, an autograph that will stand the test of time. At Texas Rangers Spring Training in Arizona, 10-year-old Sadie Flatt came just for that.

Her hands were full of baseball cards.

"I have Jon Gray, Nathan Eovaldi, and then I have Seager and Jake Burger," she said.





Just across the fence line, on a small spring training field, two of those players are going through drills.

"I like watching them pitch and do all the drills," she said.

One of them is Jon Gray, her favorite player and a graduate of Chandler High School and the University of Oklahoma.

"I think he's just a really good pitcher," she said.

There was no guarantee that Sadie would get his autograph; they are pretty busy, but on that day, she spotted him, and he spotted her. And she's first in line.

Success!





"I'm really excited because that's one of like my first pitchers that signed my ball and my card," she said.

Sadie now has a signed ball and card she can show off. Sadie and her family say they plan to go to some Rangers games this summer in Texas.

But it may be hard to compete with this day in Arizona, a day she'll remember for a very long time.



