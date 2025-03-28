Tulsa's SpringFest celebrates 70th year of gardening fun

The 70th annual SpringFest, Tulsa’s oldest garden market, will take place April 11-12 at Woodward Park, offering over 60 local vendors, garden art, plants, and family-friendly activities.

By: Brooke Cox

This free event, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, marks the start of the gardening festival season and promises a fun and educational experience for all ages.

Event Overview

SpringFest, set in the heart of Tulsa’s Woodward Park, offers an array of activities and attractions for gardening enthusiasts, families, and even furry friends.

Over 60 local nurseries, creative businesses, plant societies, and more will showcase their goods. Attendees can expect a vast selection of plants, garden art, birdhouses, stained glass, unique pots, cacti, bonsai, herbs, and much more.

Briana Hefley-Shepard, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Tulsa Garden Center, shared that SpringFest is more than just a market—it's a cherished tradition.

“Gardening is timeless, and people really like to celebrate that. It’s always been a great opportunity to jump-start your garden all in one space,” Hefley-Shepard said. “It's something that, I think, generations have brought their families to, and so they keep bringing their families. It's got a lot of staying power.”

There will also be a dog watering station, a café at the Carriage House, and plenty of opportunities for attendees to explore and enjoy the event.

What’s New This Year?

In addition to the usual plant variety, SpringFest will feature an expanded children’s area, more vendors, and additional community partners like Reading Partners Tulsa.

How to Prepare

Organizers recommend bringing a wagon to help carry all the plants and goodies attendees will inevitably pick up. A hat is also recommended to stay comfortable in the sun.

"If you've never been before, come this year, and you can thank us later!" Hefley-Shepard added.

Event Details

When: April 11-12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Woodward Park (Teaching Garden Event Lawn, Teaching Garden Barn, and Helmerich Classroom) Admission: Free

