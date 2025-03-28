PRCA Xtreme Broncs Riding Event returns to Osage County

Top bronc riders from across the country will compete at Oklahoma’s only PRCA Xtreme Broncs Riding Event on April 5 at the Osage County Fairgrounds

By: Brooke Cox

Some of the best bronc riders in the world are set to compete in Oklahoma’s only PRCA Xtreme Broncs Riding Event.

The competition will take place at the Osage County Fairgrounds, drawing top talent from across the country.

Riders from states such as Utah and Montana will go head-to-head on some of the best bucking horses in the sport.

Specialty Acts Take Center Stage

In addition to the bronc riding action, the event will feature specialty acts by 11-time PRCA Dress Act of the Year nominees Rider and Bethany Kiesner.

The duo, both Oklahoma natives, bring a mix of trick riding, trick roping, whip cracking, and interactive entertainment for the crowd.

Bethany performs gymnastics on horseback, while Rider showcases roping tricks and fire-lit whip stunts.

Family-Friendly Entertainment

The event is designed for all ages, featuring not only elite bronc riding but also high-energy performances and crowd engagement.

Announcer Corey Keith will call the action, and production elements such as opening ceremonies and interactive moments will enhance the experience.

After-Party and Live Music

Following the competition, attendees can enjoy the Hooey After-Party at Osage Casino. Former professional bull rider turned singer-songwriter Caden Gillard is set to perform.

Event Details

The PRCA Xtreme Broncs Riding Event will take place on Saturday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Osage County Fairgrounds.