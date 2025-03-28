ORU Names West Virginia Assistant Kory Barnett as New Men's Basketball Coach

Oral Roberts University has named Kory Barnett as the 13th head coach of the men's basketball program. Barnett was previously an assistant at West Virginia.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oral Roberts University and Athletic Director Tim Johnson have announced the hiring of Kory Barnett as the 13th head coach of the men's basketball program.





Dr. William M. Wilson, President of ORU, expressed his enthusiasm for Barnett's addition to the ORU Athletics family.

"We are excited to welcome Kory Barnett as our new men's head basketball coach. Kory is a remarkable young man with a bright future in basketball and in life. His strong commitment to Christ and his passion for developing student-athletes on and off the court make him a perfect fit for ORU. Great days lie ahead for ORU men's basketball."

Athletic Director Tim Johnson echoed these sentiments, highlighting Barnett’s extensive basketball background.

"Among a highly competitive pool of candidates, Kory stood out. From playing at Indiana to coaching at UCLA, Nevada, and West Virginia, he brings a wealth of experience. His career includes five Sweet 16 appearances, multiple conference championships, and the recruitment and development of over 20 NBA players," Johnson said. "He embraces a fast-paced style with a strong defensive mindset—an approach that will translate to conference championships. More importantly, he will build a team that ORU can take pride in both on and off the court. The best is yet to come!"

Coaching Experience and Achievements

Barnett joins the Golden Eagles after serving as an assistant coach at West Virginia under Darian DeVries, where he helped guide the Mountaineers to a 19-13 record during the 2024-25 season. Prior to his time at WVU, he spent five seasons at Nevada and six at UCLA under coach Steve Alford.

Throughout his career, Barnett has been part of eight NCAA Tournament teams, including five Sweet 16 runs, two conference championships, seven 20-win seasons, and an impressive 278 victories. He has played a role in the development of 19 NBA players, including nine first-round draft picks, two NBA champions, one NBA All-Star, and an Olympic gold medalist.

At Nevada, Barnett served as an assistant coach, contributing to 96 wins and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Focused on defense, he helped elevate Nevada’s defensive rankings, with the team finishing 71st in KenPom in 2022-23 and improving to 42nd in 2023-24 while posting a combined 48-19 record. Additionally, he was responsible for scheduling games from 2021 to 2024.

In 2021, Barnett stepped in as interim head coach for Nevada during a COVID-related absence, leading the team to a 79-66 win over Pepperdine. His coaching talent was recognized by Silver Waves Media, which named him to its "75 Rising Stars: Impactful Men's Mid-Major Assistants" list. He was also an honored guest at the "Elite 50 Power Future Head Coaches Invitational" in April 2024.

Before his time at Nevada, Barnett spent six years on UCLA’s staff (2013-2019), holding roles such as assistant coach, director of operations, director of scouting & player development, and video coordinator. He was promoted to assistant coach in December 2018 before joining Alford at Nevada. During his tenure at UCLA, the Bruins made four NCAA Tournament appearances (2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018), advancing to the Sweet 16 three times.

A Message from Coach Barnett

Barnett expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to lead ORU’s program.

"It is an honor to accept the head coaching position at Oral Roberts University. I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Wilson and Tim Johnson for entrusting me with such a special and historic program. I’m humbled to follow in the footsteps of the incredible coaches and players who have built the proud tradition of ORU basketball," Barnett said.

"My staff and I will work tirelessly to build a championship program that every Golden Eagle can be proud of. Our mission is to develop men of high character, compete at the highest level, and pursue excellence—mind, body, and spirit. The passion and energy our team plays with will be felt every single possession."

Barnett also called on ORU’s fanbase to create a dynamic home-court advantage.

"We need each and every one of you to help make the Mabee Center one of the loudest and most electric environments in Oklahoma next season! This isn’t just a job—it’s a mission, a calling, and a family. My family and I are beyond excited to join this incredible community. Let’s build something unforgettable together. Go Golden Eagles!"

Background & Education

A native of Rochester, Indiana, Barnett played at Indiana University from 2009 to 2012, helping the Hoosiers return to the postseason and reach the NCAA Sweet 16 in his senior year. He was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

After his playing career, he served as a graduate assistant at Indiana for the 2012-13 season, contributing to the Hoosiers' Big Ten regular-season championship and another Sweet 16 appearance.

Barnett holds a bachelor’s degree in sports communications from Indiana. He and his wife, Sarah, have two sons, Brooks and Blake.